WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Hits $3.13 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $3.13 million and $93,517.30 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00015460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00118660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009327 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

