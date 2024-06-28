Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STWD. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

