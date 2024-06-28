Wrapped BNB Market Cap Hits $902.02 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $569.87 or 0.00947858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $902.02 million and approximately $107.47 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,582,848 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

