Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $87.76 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Wrapped Matic token can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Matic has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and $18.04 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 156,948,719 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 156,495,412.07256302. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.56628505 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3315 active market(s) with $15,223,545.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

