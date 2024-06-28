Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Down 4.9%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 161,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 647,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Xometry Stock Down 8.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $533.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Subir Dutt bought 10,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,286 shares of company stock worth $35,940. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Xometry by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Further Reading

