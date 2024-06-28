ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Down 73.5% in June

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ZOZO Stock Up 1.3 %
SRTTY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,973. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. ZOZO has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $5.38.
ZOZO Company Profile
