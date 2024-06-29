1,171 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,652,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after buying an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,762,000 after buying an additional 616,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,827,000 after buying an additional 308,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $446.00. 3,028,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,709. The stock has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $431.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $461.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

