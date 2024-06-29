19,307 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 80,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS JMST opened at $50.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

