2,550 Shares in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in First of Long Island in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 396,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 205,741 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 81,999 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in First of Long Island by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in First of Long Island in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.02. 1,508,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $14.26.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). First of Long Island had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLIC

First of Long Island Company Profile

(Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.