370,000 Shares in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 370,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,800,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,628,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,978,000 after buying an additional 195,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 56.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after buying an additional 1,091,380 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 66,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $37,220.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $37,220.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 384,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,521. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,160,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,300. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Stories

