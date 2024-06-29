452 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Acquired by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 452 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LNG traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,051,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,321. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.57 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

