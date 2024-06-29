55,562 Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 46.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7,226.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.2 %

BKR traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.17. 10,110,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,787,407. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.