84,611 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Acquired by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 84,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,000. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.68% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROBT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. CWM LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1,038.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $42.34 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $529.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $43.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0844 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

