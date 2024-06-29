Abcam (LON:ABC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,226.00

Abcam plc (LON:ABC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,226 ($15.55) and traded as low as GBX 1,115 ($14.14). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,226 ($15.55), with a volume of 6,372,291 shares.
Abcam Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,226 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,226. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20,433.33.
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Abcam
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.