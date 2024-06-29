ABCMETA Self Reported Market Cap Tops $328,389.19 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $328,389.19 and $0.13 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,549.96 or 1.00009644 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012642 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00078286 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000328 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

