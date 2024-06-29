abrdn Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $585.00

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 585 ($7.42) and traded as high as GBX 585 ($7.42). abrdn Japan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 585 ($7.42), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Trading Down 12.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of £72.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1,720.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 585 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 593.55.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

