Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.25 and last traded at $40.25. Approximately 552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.29.

Accor Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23.

Accor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.