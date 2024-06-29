Achain (ACT) Market Cap Tops $1.33 Million

Achain (ACT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $438.80 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000963 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000701 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001705 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

