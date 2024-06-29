ad pepper media International (ETR:APM) Trading Up 1%

ad pepper media International (ETR:APM – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €2.06 ($2.22) and last traded at €2.06 ($2.22). 13,469 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €2.04 ($2.19).
The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 million, a PE ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is €2.12 and its 200-day moving average is €2.19.
ad pepper media International Company Profile
ad pepper media International N.V., an investment holding company, engages in the development of performance marketing solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: ad pepper, ad agents, and Webgains. The ad pepper segment operates iLead, a lead generation platform, that helps in acquisition of client data free from financial risk; iSense, a targeting platform, that helps in delivering the right message to the right person in the right place at the right time; Mailpepper, an email marketing platform; and provides performance display online advertising solution.
