Adams (LON:ADA) Trading Down 16.7%

Adams (LON:ADA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). Approximately 18,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 237,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

Adams Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.00 and a beta of 1.70.

About Adams

Adams Plc is a venture capital fund specializing in early stage investments. It prefers to invest in the biotechnology sector, life sciences and technology sectors but will also consider investments in other sectors. It focuses its investments in small and medium sized enterprises based in UK and Europe but will also consider other parts of the world.

