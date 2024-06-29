Addenda Capital Inc. Has $7.49 Million Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 84,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,380,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of HMC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.25. 442,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,995. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

