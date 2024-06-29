Addenda Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in IQVIA by 18.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.7 %

IQVIA stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,448,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,493. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.06. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

