Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,660.41

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,660.41 ($33.75) and traded as high as GBX 2,718 ($34.48). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,643 ($33.53), with a volume of 516,895 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,961 ($37.56) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 4th.
Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.
