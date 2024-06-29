ADVFN (LON:AFN) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.15 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.15 ($0.17). 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 21,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.16).

ADVFN Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.98 million, a PE ratio of -325.00 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at ADVFN

In other ADVFN news, insider Anthony Wollenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £700 ($887.99). Company insiders own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

About ADVFN

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information through the internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forex, crypto, futures, stock, and commodity market services; and market data services. It also provides financial broking, financial conference event, and other internet services.

