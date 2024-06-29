AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Shares Down 0%

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.55 and last traded at $28.55. 1,129 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

AdvisorShares Vice ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03.

About AdvisorShares Vice ETF

The AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US companies involved in alcohol and tobacco, food and beverage, and gaming-related activities. VICE was launched on Dec 12, 2017 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

