AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Shares Down 0%

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.55 and last traded at $28.55. 1,129 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.
AdvisorShares Vice ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03.
About AdvisorShares Vice ETF
The AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US companies involved in alcohol and tobacco, food and beverage, and gaming-related activities. VICE was launched on Dec 12, 2017 and is managed by AdvisorShares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AdvisorShares Vice ETF
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What is Put Option Volume?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Vice ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Vice ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.