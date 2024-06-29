Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Update

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 335.5% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Africa Energy Price Performance
Shares of Africa Energy stock remained flat at $0.08 on Friday. Africa Energy has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.
About Africa Energy
