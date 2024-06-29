Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Tops $2.26 Million

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $58.33 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00079131 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00024802 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010869 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

