Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Position Boosted by Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 7.7% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $15,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,416,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 63,053 shares during the period.

AMLP stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,559. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $48.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

