Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 1.9%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $72.72 and last traded at $72.79. 3,854,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 17,796,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $182.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

