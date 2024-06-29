Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $247.09.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $243.00 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $252.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.86 and its 200-day moving average is $164.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,357 shares of company stock worth $13,436,711 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $390,438,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 488,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,018,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

