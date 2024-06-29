Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Short Interest Update

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 218.4% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

HIDE stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01.

The Alpha Architect High Inflation & Deflation ETF (HIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that dynamically allocates its assets to US Treasury bonds, real estate, and commodities. The fund shifts exposure based on momentum and trend-following factors.

