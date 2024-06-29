Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Boosted by Opinicus Capital Inc.

Opinicus Capital Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

Alphabet stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,032,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,822,788. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.53. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,284 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,393 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

