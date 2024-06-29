Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.8% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $856,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,097,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $276,578,000 after purchasing an additional 71,504 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Alphabet by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 131,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,020,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,313,381. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $187.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,284 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,393 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

