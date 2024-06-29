Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.86.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

GOOG stock traded down $3.44 on Friday, hitting $183.42. 23,032,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,822,788. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,284 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,393 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

