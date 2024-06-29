ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Short Interest Update

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Price Performance

LGRO stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $31.20. 3,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,808. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.29.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.0307 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile

The Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US large cap stocks. Holdings are managed based on quantitative analysis and fundamental research, selecting those companies perceived to have favorable growth potential within their market sector.

