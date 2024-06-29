Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIF. TD Securities lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIF

Altus Group Trading Up 1.7 %

AIF opened at C$50.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 187.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$48.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.73. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$35.29 and a 52 week high of C$54.18.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$199.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$198.85 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 2.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.