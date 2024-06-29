Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. owned 0.32% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.28. 75,569 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

