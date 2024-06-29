Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $10.85 Million Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,840 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for 4.9% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. owned about 0.36% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $10,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGOL. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.22. 2,750,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,685. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $23.30.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

