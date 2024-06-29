Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,000 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Vale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VALE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. 19,330,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,824,379. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.55.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

