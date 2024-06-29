AMF Tjanstepension AB Increases Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 481,783 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $29,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of TD traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $54.96. 1,717,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,335. The company has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.27%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
Further Reading
