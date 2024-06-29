AMF Tjanstepension AB Increases Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 481,783 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $29,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TD traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $54.96. 1,717,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,335. The company has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.27%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.