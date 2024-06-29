AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the May 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.8 days.

OTCMKTS AMVMF traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347. AMG Critical Materials has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $56.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57.

AMG Critical Materials N.V. develops, produces, and sells energy storage materials. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies. It offers engineered specialty metal products and vacuum furnaces for specialized alloying applications; and heat treatment services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets.

