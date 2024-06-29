Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Down 20.7% in June

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 70,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth about $48,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 581,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 48.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 50.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Amtech Systems stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 55,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,661. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.46.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

