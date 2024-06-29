Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $1,225,227,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,215 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 20,527.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,060,000 after acquiring an additional 930,732 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,308,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,800,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,654 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.7 %

ADI traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,634,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,578. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.