Analysts Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT at $35.22

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.44.

XRAY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $24.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,207,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,457 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,959.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,373,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Further Reading

