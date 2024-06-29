Analysts Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target at $641.00

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $641.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. KeyCorp began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
Insider Transactions at HubSpot
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,781,013,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,203.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $590.52 on Friday. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $601.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $602.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
