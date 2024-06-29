Analysts Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target at $641.00

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $641.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. KeyCorp began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,845,623 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,781,013,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,203.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $590.52 on Friday. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $601.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $602.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

