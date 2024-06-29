ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $320.00.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $321.50 on Wednesday. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.93 and its 200-day moving average is $332.46.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 17.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 35.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

