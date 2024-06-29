Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Down 59.2% in June

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the May 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of APGOF remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. 59,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. Apollo Silver has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,350 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 765 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

