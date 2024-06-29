Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Down 59.2% in June

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the May 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Apollo Silver Price Performance
Shares of APGOF remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. 59,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. Apollo Silver has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.16.
About Apollo Silver
