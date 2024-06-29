argenx’s (ARGX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $519.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.63) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $28.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on argenx from $478.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $525.42.

ARGX stock opened at $430.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $382.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.13. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that argenx will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in argenx by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

