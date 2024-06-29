ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) versus ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Head-To-Head Survey

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) and ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and ARM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 5.41% 10.09% 4.60% ARM 9.46% 16.94% 11.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of ARM shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $583.83 billion 0.04 $1.16 billion $0.46 24.83 ARM $3.23 billion 53.03 $306.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares ASE Technology and ARM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than ARM.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ASE Technology and ARM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 ARM 1 12 14 0 2.48

ASE Technology presently has a consensus target price of $9.20, indicating a potential downside of 19.44%. Given ASE Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ASE Technology is more favorable than ARM.

Summary

ARM beats ASE Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASE Technology

(Get Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services. Its products are used in various markets, such as automotive, computing infrastructure, consumer technologies, and Internet of things. The company operates in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. Arm Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Kronos II LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.