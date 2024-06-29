ARPA (ARPA) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week

ARPA (ARPA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 29th. One ARPA token can currently be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARPA has a total market capitalization of $67.13 million and $3.93 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ARPA has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

ARPA Token Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,888,698 tokens. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,457,888,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.04754119 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $5,160,758.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

